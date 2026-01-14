  • Flux RSS
Sport

David Popovici a fost desemnat cel mai bun înotător din Europa în 2025!

David Popovici a fost ales cel mai bun înotător din Europa în 2025 în ancheta European Aquatics.

Foto: David Popovici Facebook.com

 

 


 

Popovici a fost desemnat cel mai bun înotător al anului trecut după ce a câştigat aurul mondial la 100 m liber şi 200 m liber, dar şi aurul continental la U-23, în aceleaşi probe. 


 

Tot la U-23, el a obţinut medalia de bronz la 50 m liber și, pe lângă asta, este deţinătorul recordului european la 100 m liber.


