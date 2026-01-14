Sport
David Popovici a fost desemnat cel mai bun înotător din Europa în 2025!
David Popovici a fost ales cel mai bun înotător din Europa în 2025 în ancheta European Aquatics.Foto: David Popovici Facebook.com
Popovici a fost desemnat cel mai bun înotător al anului trecut după ce a câştigat aurul mondial la 100 m liber şi 200 m liber, dar şi aurul continental la U-23, în aceleaşi probe.
Tot la U-23, el a obţinut medalia de bronz la 50 m liber și, pe lângă asta, este deţinătorul recordului european la 100 m liber.
